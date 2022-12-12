Daniel Craig is set to star in 'Queer'.

The 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' is attached to star in director Luca Guadagnino's upcoming adaptation of William S. Burroughs' seminal 1985 novel of the same name, Deadline reports.

'Queer' follows the self-conscious and insecure Lee, who befriends and pursues a recently-discharged American Navy serviceman called Allerton.

The novel is a sequel to the author's semi-autobiographical novel 'Junkie: Confessions of an Unredeemed Drug Addict' and the writer - who penned the book between 1951 and 1953, decades before it was published - previously explained it represented his life off heroin.

Steve Buscemi previously planned to direct a different adaptation of the book in 2011, which had Stanley Tucci, Ben Foster and John Ventimiglia in line to star.

Meanwhile, Daniel recently admitted he knew he wanted James Bond to die as soon as he saw the "enormity" of his first outing of the spy, 'Casino Royale' in 2006.

He said: “I was driving away from the Berlin premiere of 'Casino Royale' with Barbara Broccoli.

“I had genuinely thought I would do one Bond movie, then it would be over. But by then we knew we had a hit on our hands. I realised the enormity of it, so I said to Barbara, ‘How many more? Three? Four?’ She said, ‘Four!’ I said, ‘OK. Then can I kill him off?’ She said, ‘Yes.’ "

Despite the agreement, Daniel returned for a fifth movie, 2021's 'No Time To Die', but he admitted planning for Bond's death had to be kept secret because studio bosses weren't thrilled at the idea of killing off the iconic character.

He recalled: “I said, ‘This is it. I don’t want to do any more.’

“If we kill Bond, we can begin again. I think Barbara thought that too. But, bless them, the studio, MGM, were, like, ‘What are you talking about? Are you out of your minds?’ There was reluctance. So we had to do it in secret, really.”