Adele admitted her friends were everything when she was going through her divorce from Simon Konecki.

The 'I Drink Wine' hitmaker has been having deep chats with the crowds at her 'Weekends With Adele' Las Vegas residency shows, and after revealing that she had therapy "five times a day" when she split from her spouse in 2019 at her show on Friday (09.12.22), Adele became overwhelmed again when opening up about the importance of friendship at Saturday's (10.12.22) concert.

Struggling to hold back the tears, an emotional Adele said on stage at The Colosseum At Caesars Palace: "A relationship falling apart, whether you're married or not, it's really difficult and it's really traumatic.

"Keep your friends close to you because they're better than any man, better than any woman. Your friends are for life."

At her show on Friday, the 'Hello' hitmaker told fans she is seeing a counsellor again because she stopped "holding [herself] accountable" and wanted to be on top form for her residency after previously finding having an outlet to work through her feelings during her relationship difficulties extremely beneficial.

She said: “I started having therapy again because I went a few years without. I needed to start.

“Before, obviously, when I was going through my divorce, I was basically having five therapy sessions a day.

“But I stopped holding myself accountable for my own behaviour and the things I would say.

“But now I am doing it because I just want to make sure I’m topping myself up every week to make sure I can give you everything."

The 34-year-old star - who has 10-year-old son Angelo with Simon and is now in a relationship with sports agent Rich Paul - admitted performing live "fills [her] with dread" and while she's not keen on touring much, she's delighted with the residency set up.

She grew tearful as she added: “And my whole therapy session this week was really interesting. It was about these shows.

"I always get so emotional. I love making music, but there is something about performing live that actually terrifies me and fills me with dread.

“That is why I am not a big touring artist. I did it last time to prove I could do it.

“But this experience of being in a room this size, I think I might be a live artist for the rest of my life.”