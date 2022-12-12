Ozzy Osbourne "can't walk much" after having spinal surgery.

The 73-year-old rocker had an operation in June but he admitted he is concerned that he won't be able to perform at his next big gig, which is due to take place in Finland in May.

He said: “It is so f****** tough because, I mean, I want to be out there. I want to be doing it.

“This f****** surgery this guy did. F****** hell, you have no idea.

“The thing is my head is all right, my creativity is OK, my singing OK but I just can’t f****** walk much now.”

The 'Paranoid' hitmaker is finding his restricted movement very "frustrating".

He said: “I can’t begin to tell you how f***ing frustrating life has become.

“It is amazing how you go along in life and one stupid thing can screw everything up for a long time. I have never been ill this long in my life. When I was a downbeat drunken drug addict I would not be out this long.

“It is just as frustrating as f***.”

But Ozzy had no choice but to have the operation.

He admitted to SiriusXM: “That surgeon told me if I didn’t have the surgery there would be a good chance I would be paralysed from the neck down. So I thought f***ing hell, I have got to have it done."

Ozzy - who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019 - revealed in September he could finally "hold [his] head up" after having the operation, which was carried out when the metal plates he had inserted following a 2019 fall started working their way out of his body.

He said: “Since I’ve had the surgery, I’ve improved quite considerably.”

His wife Sharon, 69, who joined him for the chat said about his battle with pain before the operation: “These metal plates were working their way out. The debris was rubbing on his spinal cord. He would literally be crying in pain some days.”

Before Ozzy went into hospital for surgery, Sharon called his operation “major” and said it would “determine the rest of his life”.