Margot Robbie considers 'Babylon' to be the "craziest" movie of her career.

The 32-year-old star plays actress Nellie LaRoy in the film from Damien Chazelle that depicts the hedonistic early days of Hollywood and she says it tops 'The Wolf of Wall Street' – where she shared intimate scenes with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Margot told The Sun newspaper: "I remember being on set and thinking, 'I'll never be in a film as crazy as this ever again.' And then I made 'Babylon'.

"There's a dizzying amount of debauchery. One of the most disturbing, chaotic scenes I've ever witnessed is in this film, and it involves a fight with a snake.

"I won't tell you who wins or loses that fight but, trust me, it's insane."

Margot's alter ego is inspired by the troubled Clara Bow, the original It Girl who scandalised the US by being open about her sexual desires during the 1920s, and the actress insists that she was willing to behave recklessly to stay true to her character.

The 'Amsterdam' star said: "I'd feel embarrassed if it was me, but it's all her."

Chazelle explained that he wanted to portray Hollywood's decadent history on the big screen after learning about the scandalous past of some movie stars.

He said: "Hollywood back then was a place where, from the most depraved animalistic behaviour, emerged these works of art that were so beautiful and alluring.

"1920s Hollywood really was a cesspool of vice, hubris and excess. We tried to put that on screen. All of it."

Damien added: "Towards the end of the 1920s there was this sort of rash of suicides, deaths, drug overdoses, and I found it coincided with the transition from silent to sound.

"I started looking at the kind of extreme living, the passion, ambition and recklessness of all stripes that characterised Hollywood at that time, and it got my brain going."