Marsai Martin has had surgery to remove an ovarian cyst causing “constant pain” for years.

The ex ‘Blackish’ star is “grateful” to everyone who has helped her through the ordeal as she revealed her health issues had left her in agony for several years.

The 18-year-old actress wrote in an Instagram caption of a black and white video taken in the hospital on Saturday (10.12.22): "If you missed my live, long story short, I had surgery for my large ovarian cyst that gave me constant pain for 4+ years. I really don’t remember any of this s*** because of the anesthesia, lol. But I will say that I am very grateful to have family and educators by my side in support of this process."

Marsai admitted she was letting everyone in on her medical woes to “hopefully spread awareness” to people in similar situations.

She said: "The only reason I am sharing this is so I can hopefully spread awareness and share my experience to the young women out there that may be going through the same thing or have difficult menstrual cycles. You are never alone. Listen to your body. It always shows you signs. Health is wealth."

The following day, the ‘Little’ star returned to the photo sharing platform to reveal she was “back” and to express her appreciation for all the “love” she had received.

Marsai wrote: "Thank y'all for all the love. The procedure was 10 days ago and I'm now feeling fine. I also appreciate the stories from folks that have been through the same thing! But I'm back and I'm betta."

