Kit Harington has teased Jon Sow is "not OK" at the start of his upcoming sequel series.

The 35-year-old actor didn't talk directly about the 'Game of Thrones' spin-off show but he did discuss where the finale of the HBO fantasy drama left his alter ego when it ended in 2019, suggesting he will be in an "interesting" head space with a lot to think about and explore.

Speaking at the official Game of Thrones Convention on Sunday (11.12.22), he said: "I think if you asked him, he would've felt he got off lightly.

"At the end of the show when we find him in that cell, he's preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be. He's done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse.

"He's gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly, and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma, and that…"

He then paused and said with emphasis: "That's interesting.

"So I think where we leave him at the end of the show, there's always this feeling of like… I think we wanted some kind of little smile that things are okay. He's not okay."

And Kit also appeared to be about to reveal Jon's direwolf sidekick Ghost will appear in the new show before quickly backtracking.

A fan asked why Jon had parted ways with his animal and the actor explained the creature was "really difficult to film" and the direwolves in general "were costing more than they could give in 'Game of Thrones', the show."

He then haltingly said: "I do think Ghost has a place in... I mean, he's brilliant in the books.

"And he's such an interesting dynamic, those wolves are with the kids. I think he, you know... I think there's... I don't know where I'm going with that. I'm just saying they are very difficult to film."