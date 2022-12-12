John Stones and Kyle Walker are bringing a stray cat home from the World Cup.

The defenders befriended a tabby they named Dave during their four-week stay in Qatar for the soccer tournament and while they initially vowed to bring him back to England if the national side won the competition, they are carrying out their promise anyway, even though they lost against France in the quarter final at the weekend.

The cat was taken to a local veterinary clinic for tests and vaccinations and will spend four weeks in quarantine before making the trip to the UK.

In a video shared to Twitter on Sunday (11.12.22) , a woman taking Dave to the vet said: “They’re still undecided as who’s having him but he’s going back."

Kyle previously explained he and his friend had "adopted" the cat when he started joining the squad at meal times.

He said: “He was just there one day so we’ve just adopted him, me and Stonesy.

“Dave is welcome to the table ... Some people really don’t like the cat, but I love him.

“First day we got there ... Dave pops out. Every night he’s sat there waiting for his food.”

The night before England faced France, Dave got into a fight with a feline foe.

Kylie said: “Dave’s fine.

"He had a little scrap with another cat the other night.

“I think they are fighting over territory and the food. But he’s doing well.

“Hopefully I can stick to my promise that he will come home with us if we were to win the World Cup.

“Dave’s fine, thank you for asking.”