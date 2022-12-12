Elon Musk has confirmed Twitter's character limit will increase to 4,000.

Currently, the micro-blogging app only allows up to 280 characters.

However, that's all set to change following the world's richest man's $44 billion takeover of the site.

Responding to a user, who asked if the significant jump was true, he simply replied: "yes."

Just last month, Musk said: "It's on the to-do list."

And immediately after he took charge of Twitter, he said it was "absolutely" on the cards.

Meanwhile, Twitter is testing letting users edit their posts.

The social media giant is trialling the ability to amend tweets up to 30 minutes after they press send “a few times”.

The previous editions of the tweet will be visible so users can see that the message was edited with the version history available for those who view the tweet.

In a blog post, a spokesperson for the company said: “The time limit and version history play an important role here. They help protect the integrity of the conversation and create a publicly accessible record of what was said.”

According to the blog post, an edit button is one of the most requested features from the website’s 238 million users.

Twitter urged people to see the proposed new feature as “a short period of time to do things like fix typos, add missed tags and more.”

They added: “We’re hoping that, with the availability of edit tweet, tweeting will feel more approachable and less stressful. You should be able to participate in the conversation in a way that makes sense to you, and we’ll keep working on ways that make it feel effortless to do just that.”

Twitter shared the news it were working on an edit button just after Musk posted a poll about the topic.

However, Twitter stated it had been working on the function before the Tesla founder floated the idea.