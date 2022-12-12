Twitter's Community Notes are now visible worldwide.

Now, all users are able to add “helpful and informative context to tweets” to help rid the site of misinformation.

The Elon Musk-owned social media app said in a statement: “People everywhere can now see and rate notes, helping to ensure notes are helpful to those from a wide range of views."

Last month, Musk - who bought the site for a whopping $44 billion - said Community Notes, formerly called 'Birdwatch', will be a "game-changer".

He tweeted: "Community Notes is a gamechanger for improving accuracy on Twitter! (sic)"

Meanwhile, Musk recently revealed that Twitter is working on a feature to show users when they've been shadow-banned.

The CEO explained it will aid those who have had their posts restricted or removed to find out why.

He wrote: "Twitter is working on a software update that will show your true account status, so you know clearly if you’ve been shadowbanned, the reason why and how to appeal. (sic)"