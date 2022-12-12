Twitter's Community Notes are now visible worldwide

Published
2022/12/12 12:00 (GMT)

Twitter's Community Notes are now visible worldwide.

Now, all users are able to add “helpful and informative context to tweets” to help rid the site of misinformation.

The Elon Musk-owned social media app said in a statement: “People everywhere can now see and rate notes, helping to ensure notes are helpful to those from a wide range of views."

Last month, Musk - who bought the site for a whopping $44 billion - said Community Notes, formerly called 'Birdwatch', will be a "game-changer".

He tweeted: "Community Notes is a gamechanger for improving accuracy on Twitter! (sic)"

Meanwhile, Musk recently revealed that Twitter is working on a feature to show users when they've been shadow-banned.

The CEO explained it will aid those who have had their posts restricted or removed to find out why.

He wrote: "Twitter is working on a software update that will show your true account status, so you know clearly if you’ve been shadowbanned, the reason why and how to appeal. (sic)"

© BANG Media International

elonmusk

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended