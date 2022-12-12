Paris Hilton has adopted a new cat.

The ‘Paris in Love’ star reported her pooch Diamond Baby lost three months ago - and desperately sought his whereabouts and safe return but replaced the animal-shaped hole in her heart with a Bengal kitten, christened Cutesie, after he was presumed dead

The 41-year-old heiress shared a video of her spending time with her new feline friend on Saturday (10.12.22), saying: “Hi, beautiful.”

The footage was captioned: “Meet Cutesie Hilton. The newest member of the @hiltonpets family.”

In September, Paris revealed how “incredibly sad” she found sharing the new her doggy pal has gone missing and the extents to get him back.

She said: “This is so incredibly hard for me to post because I’ve been at a loss of words.”

“I was at a photoshoot and we’re moving houses and one of the movers must have left a door open.”

“My family and friends have been helping me search high and low throughout my entire neighborhood and have gone door to door but we still haven’t found her.

“We have hired a pet detective, a dog whisperer, a pet psychic and looking into dog finding drones now,' she revealed before adding, 'I’m doing everything in my power to get her back.”

The ex ‘The Simple Life’ star - who tied the knot with Carter Reum late last year in three day star-studded bash - admitted she was devastated, adding that she felt “sad” and “depressed”, amid promise for “a big reward for her return and NO questions asked” upon his safe return.

Paris adopted Diamond Baby back in the fall of 2016, and appealed to fans on social media about what to call him.

She said: “Meet the newest member to the @HiltonPets family. What should I name this lil cutie?”