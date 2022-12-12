WhatsApp is said to be working on view once messages.

The Meta-owned message app already has the disappearing messages function, which enables messages to be hidden after seven days, 24 hours or 90 days.

And according to WABetaInfo, the firm is going make it possible for sender and the recipient to only view a message once, for even more privacy.

It's currently rolling out in the WhatsApp beta for Android, version 2.22.25.20.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp users can now create avatars for use as stickers.

Meta has given users a way to represent their personality with the avatars that were already available on Facebook and Instagram.

There are 36 custom stickers with different expressions, which can be used as a profile picture or sent in chat.

Meta wrote in a blog post: “Sending an avatar is a fast and fun way to share feelings with friends and family.

“It can also be a great way to represent yourself without using your real photo so it feels more private.”

WhatsApp has vowed to add some “style enhancements” to “make avatars even better over time”.