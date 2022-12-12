Kerry Katona is "with" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "all the way".

The former Atomic Kitten singer can't understand why Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have faced so much criticism following the release their new docuseries 'Harry and Meghan' and urged people to let them live their lives the way they want to after stepping away from royal duties to live in California.

She said: "I started watching Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary and this might not be a popular opinion, but I’m with them all the way.

"They spoke about their experiences with the press and I’ve had bad experiences with some of the newspapers myself. I think it’s time they are left alone now. I think they seem great together. I don’t understand why they are constantly criticised and can’t be left to do what makes them happy?"

Kerry is a "massive royalist" but thinks the institution needs to "modernise" and insisted Harry and Meghan - who have children Archie, three, and 18-month-old Lili together - were a breath of fresh air.

She added in her column for new! magazine: "As you know I’m a massive royalist, but they also need to modernise. That’s what was so great about Harry and Meghan - they breathed fresh air into the family and made them 'normal'.

"It’s such a shame what has happened but Harry and Meghan had to do what was right for them and we should support that."

Kerry isn't the first star to defend the couple since their Netflix show was released last week.

Maren Morris hit out at the criticism Meghan in particular has received.

She said: “This profound hatred and annoyance at Meghan Markle specifically - mostly coming from women, I have to say - it's unfathomable to me, because people are saying a woman should never take a man away from his family, that's all that this is. Um, have you seen his family?" "