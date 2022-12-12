'The Banshees of Inisherin' leads the nominations for the Golden Globe Awards.
The dark comedy, which stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as friends in 1920s Ireland, is up for eight prizes including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy as well as acting nods for both Farrell (Best Actor) and Gleeson (Best Supporting Actor).
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' has six nominations while the Tom Cruise blockbuster 'Top Gun: Maverick' and Daniel Craig's whodunnit 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' have also been recognised in the film categories.
Other stars to be nominated for acting awards include Austin Butler for 'Elvis', Ana de Armas for the Marilyn Monroe biopic 'Blonde' and Hugh Jackman for 'The Son'.
Brendan Fraser is nominated for Best Actor for his performance in 'The Whale' but said last month that he would not be attending the ceremony after accusing Philip Berk, the former president of organisers the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HPFA), of sexually assaulting him in 2003.
On the TV side, 'Abbott Elementary' led the field with five nominations while 'The White Lotus' and 'Pam and Tommy' both received four nods each.
The ceremony will take place on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills and is returning to television after being dropped by NBC last year due to a series of controversies that included a lack of diversity among voters. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the event.
The nominations were announced on Monday (12.12.22) by the father-daughter duo George and Mayan Lopez.
The full list of nominees for the 2023 Golden Globes:
BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Avatar: The Way of Water
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Elvis
Warner Bros
The Fabelmans
Universal Pictures
Tár
Focus Features
Top Gun: Maverick
Paramount Pictures
BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Cate Blanchett
Tár
Olivia Colman
Empire of Light
Viola Davis
The Woman King
Ana de Armas
Blonde
Michelle Williams
The Fabelmans
BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Austin Butler
Elvis
Brendan Fraser
The Whale
Hugh Jackman
The Son
Bill Nighy
Living
Jeremy Pope
The Inspection
BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Babylon
Paramount
The Banshees of Inisherin
Searchlight Pictures
Everything Everywhere All at Once
A24
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Netflix
Triangle of Sadness
Neon
BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Lesley Manville
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie
Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy
The Menu
Emma Thompson
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh
Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Diego Calva
Babylon
Daniel Craig
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver
White Noise
Colin Farrell
The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes
The Menu
BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Netherlands/France/Belgium)
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
RRR (India)
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE
Todd Field, Tár
Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Tony Kushner/Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guonadottir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans
BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE
“Carolina”, Where the Crawdads Sing
“Ciao Papa”, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
“Hold My Hand”, Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up”, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu”, RRR
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
BEST ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Emma d’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria
BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
BEST ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TELEVISION MOTION PICTURE
Black Bird
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam and Tommy
The White Lotus
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam and Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Taron Edgerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – TELEVISION SERIES
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbender, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbot Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbot Elementary
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – TELEVISION SERIES
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES/MOTION PICTURE
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES/MOTION PICTURE
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Houser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy