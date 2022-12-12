'The Banshees of Inisherin' leads the nominations for the Golden Globe Awards.

The dark comedy, which stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as friends in 1920s Ireland, is up for eight prizes including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy as well as acting nods for both Farrell (Best Actor) and Gleeson (Best Supporting Actor).

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' has six nominations while the Tom Cruise blockbuster 'Top Gun: Maverick' and Daniel Craig's whodunnit 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' have also been recognised in the film categories.

Other stars to be nominated for acting awards include Austin Butler for 'Elvis', Ana de Armas for the Marilyn Monroe biopic 'Blonde' and Hugh Jackman for 'The Son'.

Brendan Fraser is nominated for Best Actor for his performance in 'The Whale' but said last month that he would not be attending the ceremony after accusing Philip Berk, the former president of organisers the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HPFA), of sexually assaulting him in 2003.

On the TV side, 'Abbott Elementary' led the field with five nominations while 'The White Lotus' and 'Pam and Tommy' both received four nods each.

The ceremony will take place on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills and is returning to television after being dropped by NBC last year due to a series of controversies that included a lack of diversity among voters. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the event.

The nominations were announced on Monday (12.12.22) by the father-daughter duo George and Mayan Lopez.

The full list of nominees for the 2023 Golden Globes:

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Avatar: The Way of Water

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Elvis

Warner Bros

The Fabelmans

Universal Pictures

Tár

Focus Features

Top Gun: Maverick

Paramount Pictures

BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Cate Blanchett

Tár

Olivia Colman

Empire of Light

Viola Davis

The Woman King

Ana de Armas

Blonde

Michelle Williams

The Fabelmans

BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Austin Butler

Elvis

Brendan Fraser

The Whale

Hugh Jackman

The Son

Bill Nighy

Living

Jeremy Pope

The Inspection

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Babylon

Paramount

The Banshees of Inisherin

Searchlight Pictures

Everything Everywhere All at Once

A24

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Netflix

Triangle of Sadness

Neon

BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Lesley Manville

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie

Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy

The Menu

Emma Thompson

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh

Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Diego Calva

Babylon

Daniel Craig

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver

White Noise

Colin Farrell

The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes

The Menu

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Netherlands/France/Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

RRR (India)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

Todd Field, Tár

Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Tony Kushner/Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guonadottir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

“Carolina”, Where the Crawdads Sing

“Ciao Papa”, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

“Hold My Hand”, Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up”, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu”, RRR

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

BEST ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Emma d’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

BEST ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TELEVISION MOTION PICTURE

Black Bird

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam and Tommy

The White Lotus

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Taron Edgerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – TELEVISION SERIES

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbender, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbot Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbot Elementary

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – TELEVISION SERIES

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES/MOTION PICTURE

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES/MOTION PICTURE

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Houser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy