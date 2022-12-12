Victoria’s Secret has banned cashmere.

The international lingerie brand will no longer sell items using the wool - which comes from shearing from special goats in Mongolia and China - following on the trend of Columbia Sportswear and others who made similar decisions, a move welcomed by animal rights charity PETA.

Tracy Reiman, the executive vice president said: “Victoria’s Secret’s decision is a win for the countless gentle goats who will be spared the agonising ordeal of someone ripping their hair out.

“PETA asks everyone to help goats keep their hair by choosing vegan fabrics, which aren’t produced by condemning animals to a lifetime of suffering.”

Victoria’s Secret - who have spent millions overhauling their image following a number of scandals - mirrors other fashion industry big hitters like ASOS, who pledged to remove mohair, cashmere and silk from their product lines in 2018 within a year.

The online retailer said in a statement: “Asos firmly believes it is not acceptable for animals to suffer in the name of fashion or cosmetics. Asos is committed to working with industry expert groups to support the ongoing research, development and implementation of animal welfare standards and transparency in the leather supply chain.”

At the time, PETA UK’s director Elisa Allen celebrated the decision, saying: “The global online retail platform is reflecting a profound shift in public attitudes towards the rearing and killing of animals for fashion. Consumers are changing the face of the industry by demanding that designers and retailers offer clothing and accessories that look beautiful without harming animals.”