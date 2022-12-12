Olivia Wilde has received speeding fines in London.

The ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ director exceeded the 30 miles per hour limit in the west London neighbourhood of Ealing while driving along the North Circular back in May 2022 in an Audi car.

According to The Evening Standard newspaper, the 38-year-old actress confessed to being the one behind the wheel after police reached out about the incident.

After the close-door case was settled at Lavender Hill magistrates court last week, Olivia - who was not in attendance - was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £90 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

The ‘Tron: Legacy’ star was also issued three penalty points on her driving license.

Olivia told the court that her address was that of her then-boyfriend Harry Styles - who she met while filming her second directorial effort - who she was with for around two years and during the time of the speeding offence, which according to cameras took place on May 5 at 8.06am.

A court official stated that Olivia did not give a plea or submit any mitigation surrounding the speeding count.

The offence took place just little over a week after her ex-husband Jason Sudeikis served her with custody papers in relation to their two children, Daisy, six, and Otis, eight, while Olivia was participating in a panel at CinemaCon.

Without naming the ‘Ted Lasso’ star, she said of the incident: “It was my workplace. In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. It shouldn’t have been able to happen. There was a huge breach in security, which is really scary. The hurdles that you had to jump through to get into that room with several badges, plus special Covid tests that had to be taken days in advance, which gave you wristbands that were necessary to gain access to the event – this was something that required forethought.”