Shanina Shaik says motherhood has made rethink modelling.

The Victoria’s Secret star confessed she now longs to “be home” with her three-month-old son Zai - who she welcomed with her boyfriend Matthew Adesuyan in September - instead of living the glam jet set life.

The 31-year-old model told E! News: "For me I'm always on the go and I'm always traveling, but now I just want to be home with him really.”

Shanina also admitted her priorities have shifted since welcoming her little one.

She said: "As a mom I'd say you become much more protective and you just think and worry all the time about someone else's well being so it's not about me anymore. Everything I do is about him."

The Harper's Bazaar Arabia cover star spilled the most surprising thing about motherhood is how “easy” Zai has been compared to the “horror stories” she had heard.

Shanina said: "Just how easy he's been. Everyone has been telling me horror stories but I think that when you're so in love with your baby, and you're so tired, it doesn't matter you just enjoy every moment."

In July, she revealed her and Matthew’s “dreams came true” when they found out they having a little boy.

Shanina said: "We both wanted to have a boy and our dreams came true. I'm thrilled to be a boy mum and raise a kind, caring, loving human being. He is surrounded with so much love and support."