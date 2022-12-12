‘Rick and Morty’ creator Justin Roiland has teased the new video game ‘High On Life’.

The first-person shooter, developed by Squanch Games, is set to launch soon and according to Roiland is best played stoned.

Based on a bizarre dark comedy, the gameplay is in the name, as aliens from a drug cartel are tasked with abducing humans fresh out of high school to get them “High on Life”.

Speaking to 9News.com.au, he said: "I was like, someone's gonna do this idea. Like, before we finish this game, I kept thinking that was gonna happen.

"As a game, we kind of have some Metroidvania-like 'lock and key' and kind of just levelling up your traversal abilities and your weapons and just the stuff that you get.”

The game, which has been compared to ‘The Legend of Zelda’, will feature ‘Rick and Morty’ punchlines throughout.

He added: "I don't think I've had a single, like, experience that is as big as this, for sure ... It's like a TV show that people can reach into and knock things around.

"A lot of it is just funny premises, characters, like, funny concepts that you come across. And then there are certain things where it's like, oh man, how do we get to the punch line?

"We try to give the player the option to just keep moving. If they want to hang out and hear some crazy stuff they can, if they want to keep talking to an NPC they can. But for the most part, you can kind of just keep going."