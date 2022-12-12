Jana Kramer won’t have her kids on Christmas Eve.

The former ‘One Tree Hill’ star has admitted it is making her “sad” that her ex, former NFL tight end Mike Caussin, will have their four-year-old son Jace and six-year-old daughter Jolie on the night before Christmas Day.

The 38-year-old singer wrote on her Instagram Story: “I’m gonna pick up the kids on Christmas Day. ...I’m going somewhere because I don’t have the kids for a week.

“So, I’ll come back from that vacation [on] Christmas Eve. But I’m just gonna pretend like it’s a normal regular day and not Christmas Eve because it’s gonna make me sad. But I'll pick them up Christmas Day at noon, and then that's going to be Christmas Eve.”

Jana revealed they will do all the traditions on “Christmas night” instead.

She said: “So we'll put out the cookies for Santa, we'll leave him a letter and stuff for the reindeer, and Santa, because it's magic, he's going to come Christmas night. So the next day I'll be able to see them run down the stairs, and they'll see the presents Santa left for them.”

Jana added: “So we're making it our own this year, and I'm really excited about it.”

The ‘I Got the Boy’ hitmaker - who met the 35-year-old sportsman in 2014 via Twitter and got hitched in 2015 - has been “dreading” being away from her little ones during the festive season as soon they called it quits in 2021 but was going to keep it “positive”.

Jana said: “From the moment I signed the divorce papers, I was dreading this holiday. ‘Cause I knew the first holiday I had them Christmas Eve night and I always knew that this one was going to be the first [I was alone] and it was going to be extremely hard.

“Santa’s magic and I have to have that frame of mind ‘cause I’d rather be positive and excited with them then be super sad on Christmas Eve not having them.”