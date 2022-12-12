Idris Elba says has praised ‘Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty’ for its “deep” storytelling.

Developed CD Projekt Red recently confirmed Idris would be playing NUSA FIA agent Solomon Reed in the upcoming game and will be a pivotal character in the storyline.

The Cyberpunk 2077 expansion was first announced during The 2022 Game Awards last Friday (09.12.22) alongside other titles including ‘Death Stranding 2’.

The latest spy thriller, which is set in Night City’s Dogtown, will see the return of Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverman alongside newcomer Idris.

Speaking on his forthcoming role, he wrote on Twitter: “The deepest game narrative ever. Enjoy. #Cyberpunk2077 #PhantomLiberty #TheGameAwards."

Sony initially delisted ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ from the PlayStation store and issued out refunds to all its customers after being swamped with angry complaints at the time of its launch in 2020.

Developers asked PS4 and Xbox One gamers to give them and a chance to fix the bugs and reconsider after players complained of poor gameplay and glitches.

Marcin Iwiński, co-founder of CD Projekt, apologised in a video posted to the game’s YouTube channel at the time.

He said: “Despite good reviews on PC, the console version of Cyberpunk 2077 did not meet the quality standard we wanted it to meet.

“I and the entire leadership team are deeply sorry for this and this video is me publicly owning up to that.

“Please don’t fault any of our teams for what happened.

“They all are incredibly talented and hard-working.

“Myself and the board are the final decision makers, and it was our call to release the game. Although, believe me, we never ever intended for anything like this to happen.”

The new expansion, which promises to be bug-free, is due to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2023.