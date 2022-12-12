Sega of America has opened a new office in California.

The international branch of the Japanese gaming giant has unveiled its new headquarters, which covers 31,700 square feet, in Irvine, California.

The launch of the North American office will aim to encourage creativity and facilitate media streaming opportunities by housing both Sega and Atlus in one place.

According to GamesIndustry – the world’s leading games industry website – the Californian-based office represents a new era for the company.

They wrote: "The opening of the new Sega of America headquarters in Irvine represents a new era for one of the gaming world's most esteemed brands. This new space helps to foster a genial and team-oriented culture to reinforce that purpose and create new stories and worlds that will entertain gamers for generations."

Meanwhile, Sega’s leading game ‘Sonic Frontiers’ – which launched last month – almost walked away with the ‘Player’s Voice Award’ at The Game Awards last Friday (9.12.22) losing out to ‘Genshin Impact’.

Nevertheless, the game's director Morio Kishimoto thanked fans for their undying support and paid tribute to all the staff who worked on the game.

He said: "We made it into the top 5 of TGA Players' Voice! This is all thanks to your support! The third generation is off to a good start. I'm happy! I am sure that this result will be a big driving force for the next work. We promise you an experience of greater excitement and surprise. Finally, I would like to thank all the staff involved in this project."