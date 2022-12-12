Selena Gomez has responded to a TikTok video that claimed she was “always skinny” when she was dating Justin Bieber.

The 30-year-old actress left a sad face emoji in reply to the clip that shared a montage of her apparently looking thin during her on-off relationship with the singer, 28, in the 2010s.

It had the caption: “The reason why Selena is always skinny when she dates Justin”.

She hit back on Sunday night (11.12.22) in the TikTok comments section after the video, uploaded on November 29, hit around 3.7 million views.

Selena’s response quickly hit 40,000 likes.

Her fans criticised the TikTokker who posted the video, saying they had body shamed her.

Others highlighted how Selena was diagnosed with Lupus in 2015, which led her to take medication and undergo a kidney transplant in 2017.

Selena slammed people targeting her weight in a TikTok video earlier this year, saying: “So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich.

“But honestly, I don't care about my weight because people b**** about it anyway: ‘You’re too small. You’re too big. That doesn’t fit. Meh meh meh meh’.

“B***h, I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Bye.”

In 2019, Selena said her weight often changes due to the “medication I have to take for the rest of my life”.

She added: “So for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. And in reality, that’s just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends what’s happening in my life.”