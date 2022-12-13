John Stamos still cries over the death of his friend Bob Saget.

The 59-yaer-old actor, who starred with the late comic in ‘Full House’ added he cannot believe the one-year-anniversary of his death is approaching.

He told Page Six on Monday (12.12.22): “I’ve cried so much about it still. All I can do is keep talking about him, keep his memory alive.”

John, who shares his four-year-old son Billy with wife Caitlin McHugh, added he also mourns how Bob won’t get to “see my son be funny”.

Bob died on January 9 this year after a suspected fall in his hotel room in the Ritz Carlton Orlando.

John tweeted hours after news broke of his passing: “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock.

“I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

John also told Page Six he can relate to the vices of his latest character in

Amazon Freevee’s ‘Open Book,’ inspired by Jessica Simpson’s memoir.

He plays a “kind of f***** up rock star” in the show who has spent years indulging in “booze and women and drugs” until he meets a young singer “and we end up writing some music together and teach each other about life and death”.

John admitted: “I came close to that. I straightened up seven-and-a-half years ago but I’ve certainly since met a lot of people like that. And it’s sad... but this show kind of shines a light on how s***** it is.”