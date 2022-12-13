Jack O’Connell says he has felt “very compromised” filming sex scenes.

The ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ actor, 32, added he was “very naïve” when he filmed intimate encounters for his role as wild James Cook on Channel 4’s teen drama ‘Skins’ aged 17.

He told The Independent on Monday (12.12.22): “It’s hard to say that you're ever totally comfortable (filming sex scenes.)

“Listen, I admit I was very naive at the time, enough so as to not check in with myself and question myself if I was feeling comfortable or not.

“It just felt like part and parcel of the programme in a very different time than the one we’re in now.”

Adding the film industry has improved when it comes to sex scenes, Jack – who appears nude alongside Emma Corrin in the new Netflix version of ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ – said: “I think what’s important is that them discussions are being had to make sure that whatever was happening (on) that wasn’t right, it seems, is addressed and doesn’t repeat itself.

“You feel very compromised and if you don’t feel that you’re protected in that environment, it can be very unnecessarily daunting.”

Jack and Emma worked with intimacy coordinator Ita O’Brien on ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover,’ with the actor admitting: “My career definitely predates the intimacy coordinator age.”

He has stripped on stage in a 2017 West End production of ‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof’ and in prison drama ‘Starred Up’.

He said about going naked for parts: “Still, there’s always going to be nerves.

“But listen, if it’s going to push the story forward then that’s that. Words to the effect of, if it can’t be avoided, just crack on with it.”

Emma, 26, who uses the pronoun “they”, has spoken about the freedom of filming naked scenes with Jack in ‘Lady Chatterley's Lover’, telling The Cut: “I’m so glad that it didn’t feel like gratuitous nudity. We spoke about that a lot when we started rehearsing.

“We always wanted any sex scene, or any part of the film, to be totally justified in their experience, and also to evolve.”