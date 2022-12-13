Lizzo was "exhausted with life" after the death of her father.

The 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker was a 20-year-old student in college when her dad passed away, and the singer - who became homeless at the time - dropped out following her heartbreaking loss.

Appearing on SiriusXM’s 'The Howard Stern Show', Lizzo, now 34, said: “I actually stopped talking … It was like an actual kind of breakdown that I had, and it was really, really difficult.

"I felt like my life didn’t really have purpose anymore … and it was just like the worst thing that can ever happen to like a 20-year-old.

"Like, losing your dad suddenly and not having anywhere to live, not having a job, not having anyone to talk to… [I] wasn’t like suicidal but it was just like, ‘I’m exhausted with life.’ ”

The star explained that while she was homeless, she often slept at her band's studio, and took advantage of the showers at the gym.

She added: “[I] could like sleep in [my band’s] studio sometimes. I showered at the gym … there was a shower at the studio, too, but it was grody because there were two other boys who lived there … and there was s*** all the time.”

Lizzo reflected on how her father was an inspration to her, and helped define her "very clear purpose" for pursuing a career in music to "take care of him".

She said: “All my life I had this like very clear purpose … and my dad was like someone who really was at the heart of that because it was like, ‘Okay, he’s encouraging me to play the flute and then one day I’m going to become really successful at flute so I can take care of him,’ and that was the focus.

“It wasn’t like, ‘I’m going to be successful at flute so I can win Grammys, [or] I’m going to be successful at flute so I can be a millionaire’ — it was to take care of him.”