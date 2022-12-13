Patrick Dempsey has shaved his head after showing off a platinum blonde style earlier this year.

The 56-year-old actor - who is known for his curly, dark locks - has fully ditched his trademark style after switching things up for a "character role" as Italian race car driver Piero Taruffi in Michael Mann's upcoming movie 'Ferrari'.

His wife Jillian Dempsey revealed his latest dramatic change in a video on Instagram which showed him using clippers on his own hair.

In the caption, she wrote: "Change is good. Have you ever buzzed your hair?

"Watch [Patrick Dempsey] use clippers to eliminate the dyed hair from a character role and start fresh!

"P.S. My Roadie was standing by to help give it some edge for styling."

Fans of the 'Grey's Anatomy' actor - who played Derek 'McDreamy' Shepherd on the longrunning drama from 2005 to 2015, before returning for a recurring role in season 17 over 2020 and 2021 - were shocked by the change of style.

One fan commented: "He still manages to look good in every hair style".

However, a more concerned follower replied: "This isn’t funny Jill, you made him get rid of his hero hair".

Earlier this year, Patrick revealed he had been working hard on 'Ferrari' - which also stars Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley - and confirmed back in September he had drastically changed his look for project.

Speaking to Deadline at the time, he laughed at the idea he dyed his hair for a potential role in 'Game of Thrones' spin-off 'House of the Dragon'.

He said: "No, no I haven't done that. What I'm doing is, I'm doing a film right no in Italy about Ferrari, that Michael Mann is directing.

"I'm having a great time, I get to play a lot of fast cars, and I play a race car driver called Piero Tarfufi, who wins the 1957 Mille Miglia. So, it's a dream job."