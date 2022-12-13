Tina Turner's son Ronnie Turner died of complications related to colon cancer.

The 62-year-old actor passed away on December 8, after neighbours around his Los Angeles home failed to resuscitate him when he started struggling to breathe on their street.

TMZ reported that Paramedics “rushed to the San Fernando Valley address” where bystanders were attempting to resuscitate Ronnie, but apparently the efforts “didn’t work” and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office has confirmed the cause of death.

As well as suffering complications from colon cancer, Ronnie had atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease - or the hardening of the arteries that can lead to heart attacks, strokes, and peripheral vascular disease - the New York Post's Page Six Page Six column reports.

In a heartbreaking tribute, Tina said: “Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son."

The 83-year-old music legend had Ronnie in 1960 with her husband Ike, from whom she split in 1976 after the singer accused him of beating her, before he died from a drug overdose in 2007.

Ronnie appeared alongside Tina the 1993 biopic on the singer, ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’.

Tina’s eldest son Craig, who she had when she got pregnant aged 18 with saxophonist Raymond Hill, shot himself dead in July 2018.

The realtor took his life at his Studio City home, aged 59, with Tina tweeting at the time: “My saddest moment as a mother. On Thursday, July 19 2018, I said my final goodbye to my son, Craig Raymond Turner, when I gathered with family and friends to scatter his ashes off the coast of California.

“He was fifty-nine when he died so tragically, but he will always be my baby.”

The 'Proud Mary' hitmaker also adopted ex-husband Ike’s two sons, Ike Jr and Mike.

Ike Jr told DailyMail.com in 2018 he was estranged from his adoptive mother, while Mike has stayed out of the spotlight.