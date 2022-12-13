Ashley Benson is reportedly seeking a protection order against a man who has been allegedly stalking her.

The 32-year-old star has filed documents appealing to a judge for help after the 2o-year-old man has been "incessantly seeking a sexual relationship with her" and even threatened to take his own life if she doesn't "at least interact with him".

As reported by TMZ, Ashley noted in her filing that she never gave him her contact information, while his alleged behaviour has gone on for over a year.

As well as contacting her over the phone, the person is said to have constantly reached out via social media.

It's said he has sent audio clips of himself crying and threatening suicide, as well as referencing the use of a firearm.

Ashley said he "tracked" her location on social media, and even approached her in a manner described as "frightening".

Although she blocked his phone number, he then called her from 40 different numbers.

The 'Pretty Little Liars' star wants a judge to stop him from contacting her in any way, as well as ordering him to keep the length of "two football fields" away from her home, workplace and car.

Ashley - who has previously dated the likes of Cara Delevingne and G-Eazy - previously opened up on the difficulties of fame and admitted she gets anxious about loitering paparazzi.

She said: "That’s the one reason why I hate being in this industry, because you get unwanted attention.

“It’s funny because when people see in photos, living a normal life, being outside a restaurant or whatever, ‘Oh, they called the paparazzi ’cause they want to be photographed.’

"It’s like dude, I’m actually one of the ones who does not, will never… I always look horrible in these photos.”

She noted she "likes to keep [her] life private", and insisted she has no idea why the paparazzi want to follow her because she is "just boring".

She added: “It gives me so much anxiety. There’s times where I just don’t even want to leave my house or feel like I can go on a hike, or do whatever because for whatever reason, they just follow me and want to take my photo."