Rebel Wilson admits kissing Charlotte Gainsbourg on screen "opened her heart up" to the idea of dating women.

The actress - who stars opposite Gainsbourg in 'The Almond and the Seahorse' - has reflected on how she reassessed her own sexuality after they locked lips in the new movie, which came shortly before she met her now-fiancee Ramona Agruma.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I had kind of had a situation with a woman before, not a sexual relationship and we hadn’t kissed or anything.

"But then the kiss with Charlotte came up. I didn’t think it was that big of a deal or anything.

"Then, weirdly through kissing her in my professional life I thought, well, maybe I should do that for real in my personal life and see how it goes, which I did."

The shoot took place in 2021 before meeting Ramona by the end of the year, and Rebel credits the movie - and her subsequent "experience" - with becoming more open.

She added: "If I hadn’t had the experience with Charlotte or the experience with the other woman, I don’t know if I would have ever met Ramona.

"Having those experiences opened my heart up to it as a possibility. I’m grateful for those two experiences. It changed my love life completely. It’s such an awesome thing."

The 42-year-old star revealed she knows other actresses who have had similar experiences.

She explained: "I have another actress friend who had to kiss a woman in a show and then she became a lesbian for a bit. [Laughs] And another actress I know here in America, the same thing happened.

"There’s a couple that I know of actually. It’s something I hadn’t thought of before because I had only dated men. I’ve watched shows about lesbians, like 'The L Word', but it just never occurred to me.

"I just thought I liked those shows. But kissing Charlotte was a big thing for me. I was so nervous that day because she’s so cool and I was really stressed.

"But it was great. Yeah, I don’t think I would have been open to Ramona without those experiences, and she’s just an amazing partner."