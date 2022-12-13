Kyla Pratt finds it "difficult to discuss" the death of Leslie Jordan.

The 36-year-old actress starred alongside the tragic Leslie - who was killed in a car crash on his way to work in October at the age of 67 - in the Fox sitcom 'Call Me Kat' and now associates him with sheer "joy" following his death.

She said "I find it difficult to discuss. I think of Leslie and I just think of joy. I think of happiness. He was absolutely the person that he showed the world that he was. There was not a day where Leslie Jordan had an attitude or was mad about something."

The former Disney Channel star went on to explain that because Leslie - who was not married nor did he have any children at the time of his death - did not have much family close to where he filmed 'Call Me Kat', so she regards her workmates as his family and finds it "weird" that he is no longer here.

She told E! News:"He didn't really have family out here on the west coast and I like to think of us as a work family. It's just very, very hard. It's weird not to have him here.

I'm dealing with it by saying, ‘Oh, he's just not here this week! I heard ‘Well, s***' on so many occasions. Just the things that would come out of his mouth. I'd be like, ‘Leslie, you can't say that!' But actually, he could. Only Leslie Jordan could say certain sentences that anybody else would be arrested for or condemned for."