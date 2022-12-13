Zoe Saldana thinks Britney Spears is a "natural" actress.

The 44-year-old actress starred alongside Britney, 41, in the 2002 teen drama movie 'Crossroads' - which was penned by 'Grey's Anatomy' writer Shonda Rhimes - as one of three former friends who embark on a road trip together and admitted that working with the pop superstar was a "beautiful experience."

She said:"It was just amazing. I was surrounded by amazing women from the director, Tamra [Davis], to the producers, Carly and, and Shonda the writer - Shonda Rhimes. Come on! Britney was a natural from the beginning!"

Earlier this year, Britney - who regained control of her fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated in 2021 - took to social media herself to remember the film and compared it to her own life.

The '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker starred as budding doctor Lucy Wagner who sets out to find her mother after being abandoned by her as a child but claimed that what her real-life mother had done to her was "worse."

Britney shared a scene the film which saw her character crying on a bathroom floor after being told by her mother - who was played by 'Sex and the City'' star Kim Cattrall - that she was "never wanted" and was "just a mistake."

Alongside the clip, Britney wrote on Instagram: "Scene in a movie I did a ways back. When I realized my whole journey to find my mom … and she doesn’t want to see me !!! I know … PRETTY F****** SAD !!! Psss I mean it’s actually less worse than what my mom did to me in real life so..."(sic)

Meanwhile, Zoe is starring in 'Avatar: The Way of Water' - which is the long-awaited sequel to the 2009 epic 'Avatar' by James Cameron - and is "very happy" with how the 'Titanic' director has approached the movie.

She told Entertainment Tonight:"I'm very happy. He put a lot of thought and work and love into this -- and a lot of time. And you certainly know it's time he spent away from his life and those that are closest to him in this world... [so] for him to get that recognition, it's just proof that anything done with love can be recognized by many."