Elon Musk has dissolved the Twitter Trust and Safety Council.

The council was formed in 2016 to address hate speech, child exploitation, suicide, self-harm and other problems plaguing the platform.

And the shock news of its disbandment comes just days after three council members resigned.

The trio alleged that "contrary to claims by Elon Musk, the safety and wellbeing of Twitter's users are on the decline."

Following his $44 billion takeover of Twitter in October, the Tesla boss vowed to form a “content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints."

In a follow-up tweet, he added: “To be super clear, we have not yet made any changes to Twitter’s content moderation policies."

It comes after firms have stepped back from the site following Musk's content moderation plans, and the Tesla founder blamed the “massive” dip in ad revenue on people pressuring advertisers to step away from the site that has allowed controversial figures like the former US President Donald Trump, Andrew Tate and rapper Kanye West back on following their removal for inciting violence.

Last month, Musk said: "Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?

"What's going on here @tim_cook?

“Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why.”

However, he has since cleared up the situation with Apple.