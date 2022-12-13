Apple CEO Tim Cook has revealed Apple has been using Sony's camera sensors for more than a decade.

The boss headed to the rival Japanese firm's "cutting-edge facility" in Kumamoto this week, to witness production of the world's best camera sensors and meet with Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida.

Alongside a snap from his visit to the factory, Cook tweeted on Tuesday (13.12.22): "We’ve been partnering with Sony for over a decade to create the world’s leading camera sensors for iPhone. Thanks to Ken and everyone on the team for showing me around the cutting-edge facility in Kumamoto today."

Last year, Sony revealed it had succeeded in developing the "world’s first*1 stacked CMOS image sensor technology with 2-Layer Transistor Pixel."

Explaining the difference between a standard CMOS image sensor, a blog post read: "Sony’s new technology separates photodiodes and pixel transistors on different substrate layers. This new architecture approximately doubles*2 saturation signal level*3 relative to conventional image sensors, widens dynamic range and reduces noise, thereby substantially improving imaging properties. The new technology’s pixel structure will enable pixels to maintain or improve their existing properties at not only current but also smaller pixel sizes."

It's expected to feature in Apple's future iPhones.