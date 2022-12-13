Apple has launched a satellite emergency system enabling iPhone users to contact emergency services without a signal.

The tech giant has made the life-saving feature available on its iPhone 14 in the UK as of Tuesday (13.12.22).

Users in trouble are able to connect to nearby satellites to let them know they are in trouble or hurt without no service.

The safety team at Apple are then sent a text message and will ask for the kind of emergency before sending location details to emergency responders.

Apple uses GlobalStar's satellites.

However, it can only send messages that are three times smaller than a standard SMS text.

The feature is now available to demo without calling 999.

John Anthony, the British Association of Public Safety Communications Officials’ president, said: “Being able to use a satellite connection to contact 999 or 112 if there is no cellular or Wi-Fi coverage is a breakthrough that Apple has brought to the general public with iPhone 14.

“Ultimately, this will help save lives.”

Meanwhile, Elon Musk's satellites will be part of a UK trial to give remote homes and companies access to high speed internet.

The Tesla founder's Starlink technology will provide enhanced connectivity packages as part of a government plan to make sure everyone across the country has reliable coverage.

The trial will test how more than 3,000 low-Earth orbit small satellites could help in more than a dozen "very hard to reach" areas.

At first, the rollout will take place in three remote locations - Rievaulx Abbey at North York Moors National Park, Snowdonia National Park and Wasdale Head in the Lake District.

The government will then assess how viable the technology is.

In other recent tests, Starlink has been able to deliver internst speeds of 200 megabits a second, with the UK average being 50Mbps.

Digital Secretary Michelle Donelan has suggested satellites may "be the answer" to helping connect isolated places.

She added: "These trials aim to find a solution to the prohibitively high cost of rolling out cables to far-flung locations."