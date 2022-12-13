Paris Hilton still loves a Juicy Couture tracksuit.

The ‘Paris in Love’ star swears by the 00s athleisure classic she used to rock during the height of her fame, labelling them “a chic staple” while listing what she was getting her loved one for the holidays.

The 41-year-old socialite told Elle.co.uk: "I love being comfortable yet stylish; tracksuits have been iconic since the early 2000s and remain a chic staple of my wardrobe. I have one for every occasion in every color. Loves it!"

Paris - who married Carter Reum last year - gushed about the “stunning” bling she got from the 41-year-old entrepreneur.

She said: “My favorite gift is a stunning diamond necklace made by Jean Dousset that my husband Carter bought me for my birthday. It’s so gorgeous, and I feel like a princess every time I wear it.”

The heiress is also “obsessed with fragrances” as she namechecked her own perfume, ‘Ruby Rush’.

Paris said: "I’m obsessed with fragrances. The most recent fragrance unique to me is my 28th perfume, Ruby Rush. It has such a beautiful scent, and I love the bottle—it’s metallic ruby red in a gorgeous shape."

The ex ‘the Simple Life’ star is also keen to give the “easy” Nailboo dip powder kits and her “fave” U Beauty product.

Paris said: "Also, the Nailboo dip powder kits. I love how easy they are to do, and there are so many cool colors and shades."

"Or my fave U Beauty product: the barrier bioactive cream. It makes my skin feel so hydrated, and is the perfect item to give anyone who is a skincare fanatic."