Zayn Malik is set to become an uncle in 2023.

The former One Direction star's sister Waliyha has revealed she is expecting her first child with husband Junaid Khan as she shared the news of her pregnancy on Monday (12.12.22) to mark their second wedding anniversary.

Alongside photos of her baby bump, ultrasound scans and a positive pregnancy test, Waliya wrote on Instagram: "Happy Anniversary to my amazing husband! Thank you for everything you do for me [and] our little angel.

"I’m so excited to watch you become the best Daddy in the world and I cannot thank you enough for making my dreams come true, making me a Mamma...

"I love you both more than I could ever put into words. ALHAMDULLILAH for our new beginning, our little family. (sic)"

Zayn's sister married Khan, 26, in December 2020, while the 29-year-old singer didn't attend the ceremony.

Khan had been handed a five year jail sentence in 2017 for carjacking, after he and accomplice Adam Takolia reportedly followed a Seat Leon Cupra and confronted a "vulnerable" eldery woman on her driveway.

At the time, Judge Jonathan Dunham Hall QC described the incident as "chilling".

He added: "You targeted a vulnerable lady on her own. At her home, in her drive alone and you carried out your planned expedition with a degree of skill that is chilling.

"And you have shown no remorse, not one iota."

The pair were both found guilty of robbery and sentenced to five and six years respectively.

Meanwhile, last month Zayn released a cover of Jimi Hendrix's 1971 posthumous tune 'Angel' to mark the late guitar legend's 80th birthday.

The iconic musician's estate approved the rendition in a bid to bring his music to a new generation.

Zayn even used the original music with Hendrix's guitar to accompany his own voice.