Stacey Solomon loves to stay in her beauty comfort zone.

The ‘Loose Women’ panelist opts for a “lightweight foundation and a nude lip” on the daily but will sometimes “rock a red lip” to take it from day to night.

When asked if she likes to take risks, the 33-year-old television personality told Hello! magazine: “No, I wear the same make-up all the time. I do my eyebrows, gel them up and put lashes on. Then I use a nice lightweight foundation and a nude lip.

“I’ve been known to venture out in the evening and rock a red lip, but never have the confidence to carry it through for the whole day!”

Stacey - who is married to ex ‘EastEnders’ star Joe Swash, 40 with who she has son Rex, three, and daughter Rose, 14 months, along with her two sons Zack, 14, and Leighton from previous relationships - will have a secret bath if she gets a “rare” bit of free time away from her family during the festive period.

She said: “If I get a rare ten minutes where I don’t have to do anything, I get in the bath. A wind-down and a relax will always start with that. The kids are asleep, everything is done, the work is finished and Christmas is coming. That’s the first thing I’ll do.

“I actually got to make my own candle with Airwick this year and it smells like pine and all Christmassy, so I’ll light that and maybe pop on a face mask.”

The ex ‘the X Factor’ contestant swears by good ol’ H20 as one of the beauty products she can’t live without.

Stacey said: “Water. If I don’t drink enough, I look like a prune. I immediately dry out.

“For actual products, though, it’s either eyelashes or tinted moisturiser. Lashes make me look awake.”