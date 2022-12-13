Emily Blunt wasn't "offended" when Tom Cruise told her to "stop being such a p****".

The 39-year-old actress recently revealed that the actor made the comment on the set of 2014 blockbuster 'Edge of Tomorrow' when she wasn't happy with the "enormous" suits they had to wear for the shoot.

Despite some people taking offence to the story, Emma clarified to E! News: "It's ludicrous that it's being spun as something that offended me.

"It didn't. I shared the story as lightheartedly as it was meant by Tom."

She hailed the 'Top Gun' star as a "dear friend" and revealed they still "laugh" about the exchange.

She added: "I absolutely adore Tom, he's a dear friend and he was a total gem to me. It was said as a joke to make me laugh, which it did in a big way. And it's still something we laugh about to this day."

During this week's episode of the 'Smartless' podcast, Emily got people talking after revealing how she sobbed in front of Tom while filming 'Edge of Tomorrow' because of their costumes.

She recalled: "We had to wear these enormous suits, which I think would've been great if we had CGI'd them but we wanted to do it in a tactile way.

"When you hear the word tactile you think that sounds nice and cosy; there was nothing cosy about these suits. It was like 85lb, it was so heavy. The first time I put it on I started to cry and [Tom] didn't know what to do.

"He just stared at me and was like 'I know, I know', I was like 'Tom I'm not sure how I'm going to get through this shoot' and just started to cry. I said 'I'm feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot'.

"He just stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do, and he goes 'come on, stop being such a p****, OK?.'"

Emily revealed that the tough love worked and she managed to laugh off her tears and get on with filming.