Diana Jenkins is "filled with joy" after becoming pregnant at the age of 49.

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star is engaged to singer Asher Monroe, 33, and already has two-year-old daughter Eliyanah with him but suffered a miscarriage earlier this year and a source has claimed that she now "feels great" about the happy news.

The source told PEOPLE:"Diana and Asher are filled with joy. What a wonderful time of year to get news like this! So far, everything is perfect and she feels great. She is on bed rest and doing everything she can to protect her new blessing."

The comments come just days after the reality star seemingly confirmed her pregancy on Instagram over the weekend, with a fan commenting: on a Christmas-themed post "Mazel Tov in your pregnancy!"

Bravo co-star Kathy Hilton wrote in response:"Congratulations!!, while Diana replied with a series of red heart emojis and a comment that read:"Long way to go but thank you."

The reality star - who was previously married to British financier Roger Jenkins from 1999 to 2011, and

has son Innis and daughter Eneya with him - was recently said to be "excited" about motherhood but is also being "cautious" at the same time because of what she has been through in the past.

A source said: "She and Asher are very excited about the new baby, but they’re being very cautious, obviously — because she’s only a few weeks pregnant and because of what she’s been through in her fertility journey. But she loves every minute of motherhood!"