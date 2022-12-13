Cher is "struggling to sleep" following the death of her mother.

The 76-year-old superstar lost her mother Georgia Holt - who passed away earlier this week at the age of 96 - and took to social media on Tuesday (13.12.22) to admit that she is struggling following the news.

In a series of tweets, she wrote:"Can't sleep very well. Look for Cher and mom sing "I'm just your yesterday. You'll see where I stole my voice"."(sic)

In a second tweet, the 'Believe' hitmaker revealed that her mother had been "sick and rallying" before deteriorating and had already gone by the time they reached the hospital on Saturday.

She tweeted"The truth...She's been Sick, and rallying, she then got bad. She was in so much pain. Finally she coded on the way to Hosp. By the time we Got to Hosp... .The WomanWho Was MY KICK A** MOMwas No long Here."

In a final tweet, she wrote:"Am Sleepy Head Now [heart emoji, kiss emoji, balloon emoji]"

Initially breaking the news to her four million followers, she said: "Mom is gone”, followed by a frowning emoji.

In September, Cher revealed Georgia was battling a string of health

problems but reassured followers that she was improving and that home was the "best place" for her to be.

After a lengthy absence from social media, she wrote: "Sorry I’ve Been MIA. Mom’s Been Sick Off and On. She Just Got Out Of Hosp. She Had Pneumonia. She’s Getting Better.” But she reassured her followers the following day with the message: Home is the best medicine for her... she’s getting better.”(sic)