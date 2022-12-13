Julian Lennon says 'Yesterday' was "ruined" for him by the "weird"John Lennon scene.

The 59-year-old musician is the son of late Beatles legend John Lennon - who died in 1980 but is played by Robert Carlyle in the 2019 movie about a struggling musician as a reimagined version of what he may have looked like today - and admitted that even though he initially "loved" the movie, it was "thrown off" for him by the impression of his father.

Speaking on the YouTube series 'Hiking with Kevin', he said: "I actually loved that film 'Yesterday', until they put that weird bit of an impression of what Dad would look like in his seventies and eighties or whatever, up on a Scottish or Irish island. It kind of threw the whole film offf for me. I didn’t get [it]. It wasn’t necessary for me, I don’t think. And it was just weird!"

Earlier this year, the 'Saltwater' singer was shocked by his father being brought “back

to life” during bandmate Sir Paul McCartney’s shows.

The 'Imagine' hitmaker has been digitally ‘resurrected’ using video and artificial

intelligence to perform duets with Sir Paul, including one of the 1969

track ‘I’ve Got A Feeling’ at the singer’s Glastonbury headline slot from earlier this year.

The stunt was masterminded by The Beatles documentary ‘Get Back’ filmmaker Peter Jackson, who used “machine learning technology” to isolate Lennon's vocals from old recordings and arrange them into a copy of a live performance.

At the time, Julian said:"I watched it on YouTube – and I kind of went, ‘Errrr… I don’t know if I’m comfortable with that. It shocked me.”