Rebel Wilson "loved" playing the "fat funny girl" during her early days in Hollywood.

The 42-year-old actress felt "stereotyped" at the start of her movie career - but Rebel didn't have any qualms about the roles that she played.

Rebel - who lost around 60 pounds in 2020 - explained: "I was very much stereotyped into playing the fat funny girl, which I loved and which I played into and made millions of dollars doing.

"To me, that was not a negative whatsoever, but sometimes when you transform yourself physically, it can make people look at you in a slightly different way. There can be benefits to that and people look at you and say, 'Oh, she’s different now, maybe we should cast her in different projects.'

"Unfortunately, in Hollywood, people need to see you differently in order to cast you differently or give you new opportunities. There are always some directors who are not like that, and they can imagine a comedic actress being a serious actress but others need to see it first.

"The physical transformation helped with that, for me, but it’s too early to tell still. We’ll see how it goes."

Rebel launched a clothing line with her girlfriend Ramona Agruma earlier this year.

However, she subsequently received criticism over the sizing of the clothes, and Rebel insists that she "definitely heard" the backlash.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I definitely know that after being plus size for pretty much my whole life that there’s a need for inclusivity in sizing.

"I definitely heard [the criticisms] and I love all my fans and paid attention to it. In this small little collection, we couldn’t do a whole array of sizes but hopefully for the next one, we can and I can make sure that’s covered. I heard the criticism and I totally get that."