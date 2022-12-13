Lottie Moss believes her half-sister Kate Moss has "never really supported [her]".

The 24-year-old model has taken to Instagram to discuss her personal experience of the modelling industry, describing it as a "toxic" environment, and she's also claimed that Kate, 48, hasn't helped her during her career.

Lottie wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "This year has been a crazy one for me, I started out being in the worst place of my life and ended up in the best place I've ever been mentally.

"I know it's hard for people to understand but being In a toxic industry at a very young age really took its toll on me. (sic)"

Lottie accepts that she's in a "privileged position" as the half-sister of a catwalk icon.

But Lottie also argued that Kate hasn't played a major role in her own success.

She continued: "I understand I have come from a very privileged position being the sister of someone very famous but believe it or not that person never really supported me.

"My parents were amazing but could not relate to what I was going through and did not know the full extent of what I was going through most of the time, I was pretty much on my own so I had to navigate this by myself and do the best I could which I feel I have. (sic)"

Lottie also revealed where she sees her career going in the next few years.

She said: "Fashion modelling was not for me and had its ups and downs but I do feel it allowed me to meet some amazing people and took me to some amazing places!

"I have never been very good and saying how I feel and I hope this isn't coming off as 'poor me' just remember in this world everything is relative and to remember everyone has been through their own traumas and experiences that they chose to deal with in their own way so please be kind. (sic)"