Amy Schumer feels like a "new person" after undergoing surgeries to treat the pain caused by endometriosis.

The 41-year-old comedy star spent years battling the pain caused by the condition - but Amy is now feeling much more positive after having her uterus and appendix removed.

In a new documentary series titled 'The Checkup With Dr. David Agus', Amy explained: "It felt like someone lifted this veil that had been over me and I just felt like a different person and like a new mom."

Amy - who has Gene, three, with her husband Chris Fischer - insisted she doesn't have any regrets about having her uterus removed.

She said: "I'm feeling really hopeful and I'm really glad that I did it. And I think it's going to change my life."

Amy had been struggling with endometriosis-related pains since the age of 11.

The actress used to experience "pretty significant pain" on a regular basis, and she admitted that it became a huge issue in her life.

She said: "I would hopefully get a good week a month where I wasn’t in pretty significant pain, still trying to achieve, still trying to go through life, and it’s been really difficult."

The Hollywood star - who married Chris in 2018 - also recalled how easily people used to dismiss her symptoms.

Reflecting on her health struggles, Amy shared: "You tell someone you get really bad cramps, and they’re like, 'Oh, it’s being a woman,' and you’re like, 'No, it’s irregular.' I’ve been in so much pain, you know, my whole life. It's not just the week of my period. It's during ovulation."

