Billie Lourd welcomes her second child with Austen Rydell

Published
2022/12/14 02:00 (GMT)

Billie Lourd has given birth to her second child with Austen Rydell.

The 30-year-old actress and her husband already have a two-year-old son called Kingston together, and Billie's dad Bryan Lourd has now confirmed that she recently gave birth for a second time.

During an appearance at Variety's Dealmakers Breakfast in Beverly Hills on Tuesday (13.12.22), Bryan shared: "My daughter had a baby last night.

"I left the hospital at 1:30 and got there this morning at six. So, I'm a little tired, but happy."

Bryan also revealed that "everything's great" with his daughter and her new baby.

He added: "If I wander, it's because the adrenaline is still flowing."

Billie revealed her pregnancy in September, when she showed off her growing baby bump at the world premiere of 'Ticket to Paradise', the rom-com movie starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

In October, meanwhile, Billie revealed that she was looking forward to becoming a mom of two.

However, the actress also admitted to being a little "freaked out" by the prospect.

Billie - who married Austen earlier this year - explained: "I'm so excited and so freaked out."

Asked what she's most excited about, Billie replied: "Getting to see my son meet his sibling. I'm just so excited for that moment. I mean, he might not be that excited about it."

Billie - whose mother is the late Carrie Fisher - is determined to continue some family traditions with her children.

The actress has also relished travelling with her son.

Discussing her approach to parenting, Billie explained: "In general, I'm trying to spread a sense of humour to these kids all the time. And just travelling with him. I've been so lucky to be able to bring him places with me."

© BANG Media International

billielourd austenrydell

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended