Billie Lourd has given birth to her second child with Austen Rydell.

The 30-year-old actress and her husband already have a two-year-old son called Kingston together, and Billie's dad Bryan Lourd has now confirmed that she recently gave birth for a second time.

During an appearance at Variety's Dealmakers Breakfast in Beverly Hills on Tuesday (13.12.22), Bryan shared: "My daughter had a baby last night.

"I left the hospital at 1:30 and got there this morning at six. So, I'm a little tired, but happy."

Bryan also revealed that "everything's great" with his daughter and her new baby.

He added: "If I wander, it's because the adrenaline is still flowing."

Billie revealed her pregnancy in September, when she showed off her growing baby bump at the world premiere of 'Ticket to Paradise', the rom-com movie starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

In October, meanwhile, Billie revealed that she was looking forward to becoming a mom of two.

However, the actress also admitted to being a little "freaked out" by the prospect.

Billie - who married Austen earlier this year - explained: "I'm so excited and so freaked out."

Asked what she's most excited about, Billie replied: "Getting to see my son meet his sibling. I'm just so excited for that moment. I mean, he might not be that excited about it."

Billie - whose mother is the late Carrie Fisher - is determined to continue some family traditions with her children.

The actress has also relished travelling with her son.

Discussing her approach to parenting, Billie explained: "In general, I'm trying to spread a sense of humour to these kids all the time. And just travelling with him. I've been so lucky to be able to bring him places with me."