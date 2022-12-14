I was groomed to be a bombshell-type star, says Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson feels she was "groomed" to become a "bombshell-type of actor".

The 38-year-old actress feared becoming pigeonholed during her younger years, and Scarlett is now thankful that she managed to take control of her own career.

She reflected: "I kind of became like an ingenue, sort of, and I just think that's part of - young girls like that are really objectified, and that's just a fact.

"I did 'Lost in Translation' and 'Girl With the Pearl Earring' and by that point, I was 18, 19, and I was coming into my own womanhood and learning my own desirability and sexuality."

Scarlett thinks she "got stuck" on a very specific trajectory during her younger years.

She told the 'Table for Two' podcast: "I think it was because of that trajectory I had been sort of launched towards - I really got stuck.

"I was kind of being groomed, in a way, to be this what you call a bombshell-type of actor."

Earlier this year, Scarlett claimed that she had been "objectified" during her career.

The actress also argued that she's been "hyper-sexualised" from a young age.

She explained: "I kind of became objectified and pigeonholed in this way where I felt like I wasn't getting offers for work for things that I wanted to do.

"I remember thinking to myself, 'I think people think I'm 40 years old.' It somehow stopped being something that was desirable and something that I was fighting against."

Scarlett played a character five years her senior in 'Lost in Translation', and the actress recalled fearing for her career after the film's release.

She shared: "The runway is not long on that. So it was scary at that time. In a weird way, I was like, 'Is this it?' I attributed a lot of that to the fact that people thought I was much, much older than I was."

