Sharna Burgess has battled "intrusive mom thoughts" since giving birth.

The 37-year-old ballroom dancer has five-month-old son Zane with actor Brian Austin Green, and Sharna has admitted to struggling with self-doubts since becoming a mom for the first time.

She explained on Instagram: "Intrusive mom thoughts … This is a real thing. Honestly I thought it was something wrong with my brain at first. These super dark thoughts of all the things that could go wrong. All the ways I or life could accidentally hurt my baby. Falling down stairs holding him, sickness, a car accident … the list is long but I won’t share it. If you know you know. (sic)"

However, Sharna has learned to "tame" her doubts over recent weeks.

The professional dancer - who started dating Brian in 2020 - has also come to realise that she's "not alone".

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Sharna described motherhood as "the coolest thing" she's ever done.

The ballroom dancer took to Instagram to celebrate three months with her baby boy, and she admitted to loving the challenge of motherhood.

Sharna - who is best known for appearing on the hit TV show 'Dancing with the Stars' - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "3 months of you [heart emoji] 3 months of watching you grow, of being in awe of you and of experiencing a love like I’ve never known. Motherhood is by far the coolest thing I’ve ever done and I’m so grateful for all of it. The magic, the love, the fear, the sleepless nights and the memories of it all. I am the luckiest Mama in all the land. [crying emoji] (sic)"