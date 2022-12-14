The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a new family photograph for their 2022 Christmas Card.

The royal couple link arms with their three children - Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis — in the sweet snap taken at their Norfolk home earlier this year by Matt Porteous.

They captioned the photo on their official Instagram page: “Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card!”

The unveiling of Prince William and Duchess Catherine's card comes days after King Charles unveiled his first ever Christmas card as monarch.

The 74-year-old sovereign and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, chose a photograph taken just a few days before Queen Elizabeth died as the image on their annual festive greeting, with the picture taken by Sam Hussein at the Braemar Games on September 3.

The card was shared on the royal family's official Twitter account, along with a caption which read: "We’re pleased to share this year’s Christmas Card from The King and The Queen Consort.

"[Photo by] @samhussein, taken at the Braemar Games in September 2022."

In the picture, the couple were seen sharing a joke with Charles - who wore a kilt to the games - in profile wearing a brown jacket and a tie with green and red stripes, while his wife opted for a forest mini coat with red trip and buttons and was smiling across at him.

At the time, Charles and Camilla enjoyed the games with his sister, Princess Anne, but the queen had pulled out of attending just days before because of her health issues.

The royals are preparing to spend their first Christmas without the late queen, who died in September aged 96.