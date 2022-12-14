Grand Daddy I.U. has died aged 54.

The rapper - whose real name was Ayub Bey - was a member of hip hop group Juice Crew in the 1980s, but became better known in 1990 when he dropped his debut album 'Smooth Assassin' under Biz Markie's Cold Chillin' Records label.

He died "peacefully" in his sleep, according to fellow rapper and record producer Pete Rock.

Pete wrote on Instagram: "Grand Daddy I.U. died peacefully in his sleep"

He also admitted the pair had "massive respect" for one another.

Pete wrote in another post: "We didnt get our chance rock We had massive respect for one another

"Rest in Power GrandDaddy IU (sic)"

Grand Daddy's representative Raya wrote in a statement on Instagram: "No, I am not okay. I'm devastated.

"Anyone who really knows me knows how much pure love and respect I had for him and out of respect for him and his family, I'm staying quiet right now.

"I do not need to post pictures nor stories to profess anything. I pray for a peaceful and easy transition."

Rap legend LL Cool J also took to Instagram to pay tribute to Grand Daddy, thanking him for his "contribution".

He wrote: "Rest in power King. HipHop was in your DNA. @granddaddy_iu Thank You for your contribution."

Fellow rapper Busta Rhymes commented on his post: "Waking up to this crazy. RIP ALMIGHTY GDIU!! (sic)"

Wu-Tang Clan member Method Man also appeared to find out about Grand Daddy's passing from LL's tribute.

He commented: "Whaaaaaat?! No way! Long Island Legend … rest in power King (sic)"