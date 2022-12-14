Below Deck's Kate Chastain is pregnant.

The 39-year-old reality TV star admitted it is a "dream come true" to be expecting her first child, who is due in May.

She said: "I am absolutely thrilled to become a mother.

"It's something I've always hoped for so this is truly a dream come true!"

Kate is one of the contestants in the US version of reality show 'The Traitors', which is heading Stateside in January after recently arriving in the UK, so the star revealed her baby news because she cannot hide her bump much longer.

She added to PEOPLE: "This is such a new and special experience, so I'm really being protective of what I share publicly, but with new episodes of Below Deck Galley Talk about to air on Bravo after Christmas and The Traitors premiering on Peacock on Jan. 12, 2023, there's just no hiding my baby bump any longer! (sic)"

Kate took to Instagram to show off her baby bump, and joked she is already planning plenty of themed birthday parties for her little one.

She posted: "I’m already planning so many birthday theme parties for you"

The star ended the caption by posting both blue and pink heart emojis.

Several celebrities congratulated Kate, including fellow reality TV star Brandi Glanville.

She joked: "That burrito you ate is sticking around!!!! (sic)"

Fashion designer Dorit Kemsley wrote: "How exciting!"

Kate joined 'Below Deck' in the second season in 2014, and she departed the show in 2020.

She is now a regular on after-show discussion series 'Below Deck Galley Talk'.