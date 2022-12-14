Russell Brand has celebrated 20 years of sobriety.

The 47-year-old star - who tackled his addiction issues in 2002 and spent three months in rehab - has thanked "all the people who have helped" him stay clean for two decades, and admitted "it is never done on your own".

In a video on Instagram, he said: "'I'm 20 years clean and sober today. It's December the 13th. So, firstly I wanted to express my gratitude for all the people who have helped me to remain clean and sober."

The comedian and actor noted that while achieving and maintaining sobriety is "often seen and celebrated as a personal achievement", he sees it is "a community and spiritual element".

The 'Get Him To The Greek' star also reflected on the lessons he's learned to keep him on the right path.

He explained: "What I have been taught and shown is that it is impossible for a person like me to not drink and use drugs, unless I have sufficient ongoing support from people that understand what it's like to feel that drugs or alcohol, or you know, certain behaviors, are necessary in order to feel okay."

Russell said the overall purpose of recovery is to wake up from a "world of attachment", and it's still an "ongoing process".

He added: "Because I still, every day at 20 years without crack and heroin, without alcohol, still feel strongly, a strong requirement - a strong requirement - to seek approval or connection or validation or pleasure or distraction from the outside world."

And he told any of his followers dealing with similar issues that "it is possible to change" and work towards a better life.

He said: "There is a way back to dignity, there is a way back to behaving responsibly and caringly - those things are all possible."